Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.