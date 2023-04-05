Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.05.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Ovintiv by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 597,239 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

