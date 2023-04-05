Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OVV. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.05.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 62.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 51.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after buying an additional 597,239 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

