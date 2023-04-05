Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Truist Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.05.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 62.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 51.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after buying an additional 597,239 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

