Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Up to $36.08

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.08, but opened at $38.86. Ovintiv shares last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 1,251,891 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ovintiv by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

