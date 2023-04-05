Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 71,112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,928 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 196,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,219 shares of company stock valued at $27,036,807 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $196.56 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.41 and a 200-day moving average of $164.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,680.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.