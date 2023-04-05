Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,410,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

