Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,123 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $115.58 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.18.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

