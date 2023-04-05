Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 226 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $322.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.13 and its 200 day moving average is $345.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

