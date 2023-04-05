Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $397.66 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.36.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

