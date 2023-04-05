Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after acquiring an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 150.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 978,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,638,000 after acquiring an additional 588,184 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $133.46. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

