Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.12% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $10,130,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,979,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $3,972,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,847,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STEW opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund is a closed-end, non-diversified fund with a total return investment goal. The Fund uses a bottom-up, value-driven investment strategy to find stocks of elevated companies that are selling below their estimated intrinsic value in order to meet its objective. Finding investment possibilities that will offer appealing returns over a lengthy holding period is the objective of this procedure.

