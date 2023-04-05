Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 171 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,377 shares of company stock worth $2,602,803. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday Trading Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $202.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.69. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $244.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

