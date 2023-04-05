Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,852 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Waste Connections by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.04. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

