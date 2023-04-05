Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 328 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after purchasing an additional 479,392 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,160,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,966,000 after purchasing an additional 265,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

