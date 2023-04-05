Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,821 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,742,000 after buying an additional 709,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 9.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,813,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,382,000 after purchasing an additional 398,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,671,000 after purchasing an additional 501,765 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,423 shares in the company, valued at $742,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.