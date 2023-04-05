Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 817 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in KLA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,145,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in KLA by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,063,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,366,000 after acquiring an additional 183,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $6,072,148. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA stock opened at $392.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

