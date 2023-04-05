Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Insider Activity at International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

