Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $256.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

