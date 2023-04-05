Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 373.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 223,351 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 456.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,425,000 after acquiring an additional 175,042 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 96.8% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 327,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,638,000 after acquiring an additional 161,069 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 45.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,972,000 after acquiring an additional 121,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $292.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.27. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.38.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

