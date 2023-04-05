Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at $106,679,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at $106,679,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at $104,768,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,305 shares of company stock valued at $37,321,367 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

MPWR opened at $483.01 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.91.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

