Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Masco by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,646,000 after buying an additional 69,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,303,000 after buying an additional 165,208 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,390,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,617,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

