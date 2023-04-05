Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,512,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,172,000 after buying an additional 591,096 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FTV opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

