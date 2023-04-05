Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $362.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.86.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.