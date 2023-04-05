Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 91,388 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.