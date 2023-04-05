Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Insider Activity at Entegris

Entegris Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $124.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

