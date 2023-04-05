Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in BILL by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BILL opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.02. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $243.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. On average, analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BILL from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on BILL in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $1,263,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

