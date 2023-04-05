Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.71.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

