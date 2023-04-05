Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,136,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 377,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after purchasing an additional 250,883 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $126.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

