Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Globant by 150.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,875 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Globant by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,435,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,157 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 9.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,418,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globant by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 18.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 851,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,265,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

GLOB opened at $155.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $144.71 and a 12 month high of $261.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average of $171.94.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

