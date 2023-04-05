Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 39 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.27.

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $328.76 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

