Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 597 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Trading Down 3.3 %

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Shares of LRCX opened at $504.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

