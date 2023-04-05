Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 25,063 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 102,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

