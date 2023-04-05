Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 363 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 5.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

