Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 606 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $108.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

Insider Activity

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,832 shares of company stock worth $8,125,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.