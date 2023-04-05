Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

DFAS opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

