Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 5.5 %

PH stock opened at $320.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

