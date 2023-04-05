Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $11.70

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $12.50. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 563,232 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 189.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 358,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 234,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $707,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Stories

