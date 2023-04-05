PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Major Shareholder Sells $666,000.00 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,602,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PaySign Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.22 million, a P/E ratio of 176.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Get PaySign alerts:

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. PaySign had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaySign

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 6.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 35.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYS. Barrington Research increased their price objective on PaySign from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on PaySign from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About PaySign

(Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.