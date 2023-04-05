PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.38.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. PBF Energy has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

