Peterson Wealth Services Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

