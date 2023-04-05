Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,777 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $26,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

