Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $101.28.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

