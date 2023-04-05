Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 401.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,499 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.48% of Post worth $25,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Post by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Truist Financial increased their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

