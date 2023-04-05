PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.95.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

PPG stock opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $140.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.16.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 43.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2,931.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 247,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 239,039 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

