PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $160.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. PPG Industries traded as high as $140.10 and last traded at $140.10, with a volume of 11786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.58.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

PPG Industries Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after buying an additional 931,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

