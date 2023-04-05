Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 33,105 Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.59% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DYLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,420,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 90,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 62,811 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the period.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DYLD stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $23.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Profile

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

