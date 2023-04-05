Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,661,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $738.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and\u002For 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

