Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,087 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.79% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 42,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 62,934 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.