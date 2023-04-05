ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

ProAssurance Trading Up 0.2 %

ProAssurance stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $989.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,832.17 and a beta of 0.36.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.89 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,998.00%.

Institutional Trading of ProAssurance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ProAssurance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProAssurance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

